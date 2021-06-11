Odisha: Bargarh district reports 118 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bargarh: Bargarh district reports 118 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that 5,235 new COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Total caseload surges to 8,42,461. Total tests conducted yesterday 65,635. Khordha district records highest 726 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (557) and Jajpur (394).
Covid-19 Report For 10th June
New Positive Cases: 5235
In quarantine: 2957
Local contacts: 2278
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 277
2. Balasore: 320
3. Bargarh: 118
4. Bhadrak: 217
5. Balangir: 41
6. Boudh: 83
7. Cuttack: 557
8. Deogarh: 14
9. Dhenkanal: 137
10. Gajapati: 23
11. Ganjam: 77
12. Jagatsinghpur: 148
13. Jajpur: 394
14. Jharsuguda: 27
15. Kalahandi: 48
16. Kandhamal: 37
17. Kendrapada: 237
18. Keonjhar: 115
19. Khurda: 726
20. Koraput: 127
21. Malkangiri: 58
22. Mayurbhanj: 285
23. Nawarangpur: 186
24. Nayagarh: 132
25. Nuapada: 13
26. Puri: 234
27. Rayagada: 129
28. Sambalpur: 66
29. Sonepur: 34
30. Sundargarh: 251
31. State Pool: 124
New recoveries: 8299
Cumulative tested: 12523241
Positive: 842461
Recovered: 772972
Active cases: 66226