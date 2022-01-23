Odisha: Balasore District Reports 346 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 346 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 8520 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd Jan
New Positive Cases: 8520
Of which 0-18 years: 937
In quarantine: 4941
Local contacts: 3579
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 142
2. Balasore: 346
3. Bargarh: 141
4. Bhadrak: 112
5. Balangir: 217
6. Boudh: 86
7. Cuttack: 789
8. Deogarh: 75
9. Dhenkanal: 90
10. Gajapati: 98
11. Ganjam: 88
12. Jagatsinghpur: 165
13. Jajpur: 253
14. Jharsuguda: 118
15. Kalahandi: 226
16. Kandhamal: 100
17. Kendrapada: 134
18. Keonjhar: 126
19. Khurda: 2262
20. Koraput: 157
21. Malkangiri: 58
22. Mayurbhanj: 180
23. Nawarangpur: 192
24. Nayagarh: 216
25. Nuapada: 199
26. Puri: 149
27. Rayagada: 187
28. Sambalpur: 127
29. Sonepur: 89
30. Sundargarh: 932
31. State Pool: 466
New recoveries: 11344
Cumulative tested: 27131889
Positive: 1204660
Recovered: 1110767
Active cases: 85320