Odisha: Balasore District reports 286 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District reports 286 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 6019 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 8th June
New Positive Cases: 6019
In quarantine: 3397
Local contacts: 2622
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 335
2. Balasore: 286
3. Bargarh: 122
4. Bhadrak: 262
5. Balangir: 66
6. Boudh: 79
7. Cuttack: 531
8. Deogarh: 24
9. Dhenkanal: 291
10. Gajapati: 34
11. Ganjam: 73
12. Jagatsinghpur: 196
13. Jajpur: 406
14. Jharsuguda: 41
15. Kalahandi: 70
16. Kandhamal: 76
17. Kendrapada: 218
18. Keonjhar: 120
19. Khurda: 796
20. Koraput: 142
21. Malkangiri: 85
22. Mayurbhanj: 333
23. Nawarangpur: 151
24. Nayagarh: 191
25. Nuapada: 23
26. Puri: 324
27. Rayagada: 108
28. Sambalpur: 131
29. Sonepur: 65
30. Sundargarh: 283
31. State Pool: 157
New recoveries: 8836
Cumulative tested: 12387968
Positive: 831129
Recovered: 756641
Active cases: 71312