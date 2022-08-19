Odisha : Balasore district Collector informs schools and colleges to remain closed in district for two days due to flood

New Delhi : In a major development, Balasore district Collector on Friday informed that schools and colleges in Balasore district will remain closed for two days due to the flood situation.

As per the official order, ” classes in all the educational institutions including the schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will be suspended in view of the safety and security of the children. However, the teachers and other crew members will attend school to address the exigencies related to the flood situation.”