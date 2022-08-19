OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha : Bhadrak district Collector informs  Schools and Anganwadi centres in the Bhadrak district will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rain

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : Amidst flood situation in many parts of the state, Bhadrak district Collector on Friday announced that the  Schools and Anganwadi centres in the Bhadrak district will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rain predicted by the meteorology department.

As per the official order, ” the educational institutions including the schools and Anganwadi centres will  be suspended in view of the safety and security of the children. However, the teachers and other crew members will remain present to address the exigencies.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.