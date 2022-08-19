New Delhi : External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina from 22-27 August 2022.This will be EAM’s first visit to the South American region. During the visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, EAM will call on the top leadership in all the three countries.

​In Paraguay, EAM will also inaugurate the premises of the newly opened Indian Embassy which started functioning in January 2022. This would be the first ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to the country.

​In Brazil and Argentina, EAM will co-chair the Joint Commission Meetings (JCM) with his counterparts. JCMs will review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationships in diverse fields and discuss regional and global issues of common interests. Argentina and Brazil are strategic partners of India. In addition, EAM will also interact with business leaders and the Indian communities in these countries. In Brazil, he is scheduled to deliver an address at the Rio Branco Institute (Brazilian Diplomatic Academy).

​EAM’s visit to these 3 countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with our partners in LAC, explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance.