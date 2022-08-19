Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Will Lay The Foundation Stone Of Regional Research Centre At Kharkhari In Bhiwani On August 21

New Delhi : Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal will lay the foundation stone of Regional Research Centre at Kharkhari in Bhiwani on August 21 and will participate in a seminar on horticulture crops. Along with this, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Haryana Animal Science Center Bahl of Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. On this occasion, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister, Sh. JP Dalal, Member of Parliament, Sh. Dharambir Singh and Vice Chancellor, Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, Professor Samar Singh along with many dignitaries will be present.

Regional Research Centre Kharkhari will conduct research work on all subjects related to horticulture production, which will also include collection of varieties of fruits, vegetables, medicinal and aromatic plants, spices etc. available at all places in the country and abroad. Work will be done to develop improved and hybrid varieties of fruits, vegetables, medicinal and aromatic plants, spices etc. which are resistant to pests and diseases. This Regional Research Centre will prove to be a milestone in the progress of Horticulture of South Haryana and farmers will be able to double their income by imbibing technical knowledge from here. Here high quality plants and seeds will be available to the farmers and special work will be done on medicinal plants.

Veterinary Centre Bahl will be able to handle surgical, gynecological matters in animals. The facility of X-ray for animals will also be available at this centre. The centre will also have a diagnostic lab for animals, which will test different types of samples of animals suffering from diseases. This Animal Science Centre will also serve as a training and demonstration centre for latest scientific information for profitable livestock farming.