Odisha is among the top five defecation-free villages in the country

Bhubaneswar : Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G), the flagship program of the Government of India, has set another milestone today. 10,1462 villages have declared themselves as ODF Plus (ODF Plus) villages. These villages have maintained their ODF Plus status and have management systems in place to manage solid or liquid waste and will continue their cleanliness journey as they work to make their villages clean, green and healthy. . Among the top five performing states, Odisha ranks among the states with the highest number of villages declared ODF Plus.

Almost eight years ago, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Clean India Mission program from the walls of Lalkilla, which aimed to make the country excreta-free as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. Under his visionary leadership, the country mobilized and engaged in the world’s largest behavior change campaign and achieved its goals and on 2 October 2019, 11 years ahead of the SDG-6 target set by the United Nations, rural India became defecation free. However, this was not the end of the mission, it laid the groundwork to carry out a more challenging, yet necessary task, the need to ensure total sanitation or complete sanitation to make the villages of the country free of external excreta.