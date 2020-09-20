Odisha: Balangir District reports 79 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally surges to 3,476

Balangir: Balangir District reports 79 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally surges to 3,476.

It should be noted that 4330 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 2556 from quarantine centres & 1774 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 179880.

10 more COVID19 positive patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 701.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 176

2. Balasore: 121

3. Bargarh: 99

4. Bhadrak: 74

5. Balangir: 79

6. Boudh: 47

7. Cuttack: 549

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 16

11. Ganjam: 51

12. Jagatsinghpur: 167

13. Jajpur: 158

14. Jharsuguda: 153

15. Kalahandi: 100

16. Kandhamal: 178

17. Kendrapada: 107

18. Keonjhar: 118

19. Khurda: 644

20. Koraput: 94

21. Malkangiri: 63

22. Mayurbhanj: 152

23. Nawarangpur: 133

24. Nayagarh: 53

25. Nuapada: 62

26. Puri: 292

27. Rayagada: 85

28. Sambalpur: 107

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 123

31. State Pool: 225

New Recovery: 4090

Cumulative Tested: 2766976

Positive: 179880

Recovered: 141657

Active Case: 37469

