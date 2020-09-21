Odisha: Balangir District reports 68 new COVID19 cases Today; Total cases now stand at 3,544

Balangir: Balangir District reports 68 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Total cases now stand at 3,544.

It should be noted 4242 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 2503 from quarantine centres & 1739 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 184122. 9 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 710.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 130

2. Balasore: 155

3. Bargarh: 114

4. Bhadrak: 114

5. Balangir: 68

6. Boudh: 45

7. Cuttack: 595

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 71

10. Gajapati: 27

11. Ganjam: 57

12. Jagatsinghpur: 176

13. Jajpur: 131

14. Jharsuguda: 205

15. Kalahandi: 40

16. Kandhamal: 153

17. Kendrapada: 155

18. Keonjhar: 62

19. Khurda: 652

20. Koraput: 90

21. Malkangiri: 69

22. Mayurbhanj: 171

23. Nawarangpur: 54

24. Nayagarh: 53

25. Nuapada: 58

26. Puri: 182

27. Rayagada: 134

28. Sambalpur: 113

29. Sonepur: 19

30. Sundargarh: 133

31. State Pool: 206

New Recovery: 4018

Cumulative Tested: 2814734

Positive: 184122

Recovered: 145675

Active Case: 37684

