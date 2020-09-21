Odisha: Balangir District reports 68 new COVID19 cases Today; Total cases now stand at 3,544

Balangir: Balangir District reports 68 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Total cases now stand at 3,544.
It should be noted 4242 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 2503 from quarantine centres & 1739 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 184122. 9 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 710.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 130
2. Balasore: 155
3. Bargarh: 114
4. Bhadrak: 114
5. Balangir: 68
6. Boudh: 45
7. Cuttack: 595
8. Deogarh: 10
9. Dhenkanal: 71
10. Gajapati: 27
11. Ganjam: 57
12. Jagatsinghpur: 176
13. Jajpur: 131
14. Jharsuguda: 205
15. Kalahandi: 40
16. Kandhamal: 153
17. Kendrapada: 155
18. Keonjhar: 62
19. Khurda: 652
20. Koraput: 90
21. Malkangiri: 69
22. Mayurbhanj: 171
23. Nawarangpur: 54
24. Nayagarh: 53
25. Nuapada: 58
26. Puri: 182
27. Rayagada: 134
28. Sambalpur: 113
29. Sonepur: 19
30. Sundargarh: 133
31. State Pool: 206
New Recovery: 4018
Cumulative Tested: 2814734
Positive: 184122
Recovered: 145675
Active Case: 37684