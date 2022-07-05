Odisha Assembly monsoon session: 13,409 villages still deprived of piped drinking in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : In reply to a written question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati today in the house, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pradip Kumar Amat informed that as many as 13,409 villages in Odisha are yet to get piped drinking water and the state government has targeted to connect all the villages in the state with piped drinking water by the end of 2024.

“A saturation plan has also been prepared for Koraput district to provide the hamlets and slums piped drinking water by 2024 end.”