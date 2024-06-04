Odisha Assembly Elections: BJP Leading in 78 seats, BJD is leading on 52 seats

Bhubaneswar: BJP Leading in 78 seats of Odisha Assembly. BJP candidates declared winner in 3 seats so far; Congress in 1.

BJP is leading on 78 seats showing signs of a possible change in govt in Odisha, BJD is leading on 52 seats. Congress is leading on 15 Assembly seats

BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy and Suresh Pujari from Jharsuguda and Brajarajnagar Assembly constituencies respectively emerge winner. BJP wins #Bargarh Assembly segment as Ashwini Sarangi defeats BJD’s Debesh Acharya as all 17 rounds of counting concludes. BJP’s Durga Charan Tanti emerges victorious in #Raghunathpalli Assembly Constituency after counting concludes.