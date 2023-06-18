Odisha: Artist from Puri crafts divine model of “Nandighosh” chariot

The divine chariot festival “Rath Yatra 2023” is all set to welcome devotees in Puri. With the trinities setting off for Gundicha Temple, the 9-day long festival will be celebrated with great pomp and joy in Lord Jagannath’s holy place.



While it is believed that by getting the glimpse of Lord Jagannath, one can attain salvation, this young & energetic artist Biswajeet Nayak from Puri has crafted a model of Lord Jagannath’s chariot- Nandighosh.



The model measures 8 inches and 9 inches width and is made up of 275 pieces of popsicle sticks.





“It took me 5-days to complete the chariot. I dedicate this to the devotees of lord Jagannath,” he says.



In 2022, he bagged the India book of record by making the chariot. This year he surpasses his old record by decreasing the height & width of the chariot.