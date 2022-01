Bhubaneswar : As many as 21 teams comprising 105 forest department officials have started the annual bird census at Chilika from 6 am and will continue till 12 pm , here today.

According to sources, the surveyor team include officials of Chilika Development Authority (CDA), experts from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Wild Odisha, Frow With Nature, Elephant Trust and members of various social organisations.