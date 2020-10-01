Odisha: Angul District reprots 188 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today; Tally mounts to 4,409 in the district

Angul: Angul District reprots 188 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 4,409 in the district.
It should be noted that Odisha Reprots 3615 new Covid-19 Positive Cases inn last 24 hours. 2118 quarantine cases & 1497 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 2,22,734.
With 671 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours Khordha again tops the list of Corona test results; with only 12 new cases Deogarh remains at the bottom; in 11 districts the number of new cases remains over 100 today . 17 more succumb to deadly Coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hours; toll rises to 859.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 188
2. Balasore: 96
3. Bargarh: 86
4. Bhadrak: 61
5. Balangir: 81
6. Boudh: 20
7. Cuttack: 371
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 60
10. Gajapati: 29
11. Ganjam: 42
12. Jagatsinghpur: 83
13. Jajpur: 144
14. Jharsuguda: 106
15. Kalahandi: 106
16. Kandhamal: 59
17. Kendrapada: 119
18. Keonjhar: 109
19. Khurda: 671
20. Koraput: 47
21. Malkangiri: 123
22. Mayurbhanj: 123
23. Nawarangpur: 57
24. Nayagarh: 64
25. Nuapada: 66
26. Puri: 197
27. Rayagada: 39
28. Sambalpur: 73
29. Sonepur: 70
30. Sundargarh: 73
31. State Pool: 240
New Recovery: 4219
Cumulative Tested: 3300644
Positive: 222734
Recovered: 185700
Active Cases: 36122