Odisha: Angul District reports 21 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Angul: Angul District reports 21 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 231 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, Tally mounts to 3,30,921.133 quarantine cases & 98 are local contact cases.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 21
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 25
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 11
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 11
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 2
13. Jajpur: 12
14. Jharsuguda: 15
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kendrapada: 10
17. Keonjhar: 9
18. Khurda: 11
19. Koraput: 3
20. Mayurbhanj: 8
21. Nawarangpur: 2
22. Nayagarh: 2
23. Nuapada: 1
24. Puri: 10
25. Rayagada: 1
26. Sambalpur: 14
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 32
29. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 271
Cumulative tested: 7065078
Positive: 330921
Recovered: 326778
Active cases: 2203