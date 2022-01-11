Odisha : AIIMS Bhubaneswar release guidelines for patient care , amidst corona scare

Bhubaneswar : Looking forward to the upsurge in Covid cases, AIIMS Bhubaneswar today released the new guidelines for patient treatment at the hospital.

As per the notification, all Departments/sections have been directed to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and protocols to prevent the transmission of the infection. To reduce the load in OPDs and break the chain of transmission, all departments are advised to strengthen the “AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya” App and Telemedicine (WhatsApp Call) services. All the Telemedicine Numbers used earlier are fully functional. So, the patients are encouraged to connect more and more through these services instead of coming OPD physically.

The Emergency Services like Day-care, Radiotherapy, Dialysis, Trauma & Emergency, Emergency & Life Saving, Tele-medicine, “AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya” App, IPD Service, Vaccination service, Immunization service, Pulmonary (vaccination RMRC), Anaesthesiology (PAC & Pain Clinic) etc will continue as before.

Further, it has been decided to curtail the new registrations phase-wise at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. To start with, the new registration of patients for the departments like General Medicine, Orthopedics, Dermatology, General Surgery, Pulmonary Medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Pediatrics, is limited to 100 per day, except the departments like Urology, Neurology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Cardiology which will continue as before till further order.