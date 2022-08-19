Odisha : Ahimsa Rath visits various educational institutions in Puri Sadar Block today

Bhubaneswar : The Ahimsa Raths inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day are traveling across Puri and today it visited various educational institutions in Puri Sadar Block.

Besides, Students of various schools performed traditional Odissi dances on the occasion.

Similarly, the local people welcomed the chariot in a triangular procession.

Notably, the main goal of the Ahimsa Rath is to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi, create awareness among people about Ahimsa & provide information on the great contribution of freedom fighters.