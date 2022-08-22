Odisha : a high-level preparatory meeting for the upcoming Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 was held today in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi : A high-level preparatory meeting for the upcoming Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 involving top govt officials, including @SecyChief Suresh Mahapatra, Secy to CM (5T) Sri V K Pandian, Principal Secretaries, and heads of different Depts, was held in Bhubaneswar today.

Sports Secy, @rvineel_krishna, presented the road map ahead & emphasised that the construction of the infrastructure and facilities in the co-host city, Rourkela, is going on in full swing and the development is being monitored closely and will be ready in the coming months.

After an exceptional Hockey Men’s World Cup in 2018, #Odisha has set the wheels in motion to host the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in an even bigger and better way.