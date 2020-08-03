Odisha: 87 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack City

Cuttack: Out of the 89 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 87 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 69 recoveries have been reported recently.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 89 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 87 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 69 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/oBvzjmvxgx — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 3, 2020

Related

comments