Odisha: 79 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 117 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 79 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 109 recoveries (17th August data) have been reported recently.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)

Out of the 117 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 79 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 109 recoveries (17th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/UsOIvOVhvk

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 18, 2020