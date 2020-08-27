Odisha: 302 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 492 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 302 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 158 recoveries (26thAugust data) have been reported recently.

