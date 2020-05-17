Odisha: 3 fresh cases of #COVID19 reported in #Khurda, total number of cases in district to 59

Bhubaneswar: Khurda reports 3 new COVID19 confirmed cases taking the total count in the district to 59.

As per the latest data of the State Health Department Odisha today reports 89 new COVID19 confirmed cases taking the total count to 828. As per the latest data of the State Health Department. There are 627 active cases of coronavirus in the state. Samples tested on Saturday: 5083 (highest single day so far). Cumulative: 91223.

Out of the 91 new #COVID19 positive cases, Bhadrak reports 28 cases, Balasore 17, Ganjam 15, Cuttack 12, Puri 7, Keonjhar 4, Khurda 3, Bolangir 2 (reported yesterday), Kendrapara 1, Sambalpur 1 (new case), Sundergarh 1.

