Odisha: 16 new COVID19 cases in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: 16 new COVID19 cases in Bhubaneswar. 2 local cases. Highest 3 cases reported from Sree Vihar (Patia), 2 cases each from Jaydev Vihar & Sastri Nagar; total cases reach 122 in city informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

