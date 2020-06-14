Odisha: 16 new COVID19 cases in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: 16 new COVID19 cases in Bhubaneswar. 2 local cases. Highest 3 cases reported from Sree Vihar (Patia), 2 cases each from Jaydev Vihar & Sastri Nagar; total cases reach 122 in city informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th Jun 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/6mGlI65hRW

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 14, 2020