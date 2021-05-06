Odias in Oman set to celebrate Virtual Utkal Divas

Muscat: Odias in Oman are all set to celebrate 85th Utkal Divas virtually on 8th May 2021 at 3.30 p.m. afternoon Oman time and 5 p.m. evening India time. Being hosted by Odia Wing of Muscat based Indian Social Club (ISC), the glittering online celebration shall witness the assembly of representatives of Odia Samaj from different Countries, prominent non-resident Odias and distinguished Odisha Lovers from across the Globe. The Video conferencing meeting will be followed by the spectacular cultural extravaganza presented by illustrious luminaries from art world.

The honourable Guests scheduled to grace the Mega Internet Festival include the Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry H.E. Eng. Ridha bin juma al Saleh, Renowned Spiritual Preacher Guruji Dr. Chandrabhanu Satpathy, Ambassador of India to Oman H.E. Shri Munu Mahawar, Odisha’s minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare Honourable Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain, Indian Social Club’s Chairman Dr. Sathish Nambiar and Former Special Secretary in Ministry of Finance, Govt.of India Prasanna Kumar Dash.

The Massive digital Event is designed and destined to present a solid fight back against the ongoing catastrophic Covid Pandemic, declared the Convenor of the Organising Institution, Odia Wing of ISC Manoj Mahapatra. The Wing is going to support Odisha and India with Oxygen Concentrators, emergency medical aids and basic human needs like food, clothes and shelters for needy old people and orphans, shri Mahapatra added. The current Utkal Divas celebration shall not only strengthen the bilateral trade and Business relationship between Oman, Odisha and Odia diaspora worldwide but also greatly help in enhancing the Oman’s foreign direct investment in Odisha, Shri Mahapatra exudes confidence.

The highlight of the festival would be a charity show entitled ‘Auction in Action’. The colourful live streaming Cultural evening would feature other attractions like welcome song, blowing of Conch, Odissi Dance, Kids’ Dance, Odisha Tourism fillers, short plays, Mix Songs, Ladies Dance Performances, Gents group Dance, Drama on Covid, comedy show and musical orchestra from Odisha informed by Gupta Prasad Dash, Co – Convenor of the Odia wing.