Odia Samaj, New Delhi to showcase the vibrant culture of Odisha with Odisha Parba 2023

New Delhi : The Odia Samaj in New Delhi is proud to present Odisha Parba 2023, a cultural extravaganza that will showcase the rich and diverse culture of Odisha. The event will take place from 24th to 26th March at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, and is open to the public. The three-day event promises to be a feast for the senses, featuring a gamut of unique music, dance, and theatre traditions from Odisha. Attendees can look forward to an exciting line-up of performances that will take them on a journey through the history and culture of this beautiful state.

Speaking about the event, a spokesperson for the Odia Samaj said, “We are thrilled to be hosting Odisha Parba 2023 and to be able to showcase the unique and vibrant culture of Odisha to the people of Delhi. The carnival of Odia culture and cuisine, Odisha Parba is back after three years. This fantastic event had to shut down in 2020 and in 2021 and 2022 COVID forced us to hold virtual events. However we are very enthusiastic and charged up for this year’s Parba. We invite everyone to come and experience the magic of Odisha through its music, dance, and theatre traditions.”

The event will be inaugurated on 24th March by eminent Odia personalities and dignitaries from around the world. The inaugural evening will witness the theatre show ‘Ahe Nila Saila’. The 2 hours 45 min play depicts how the then King Gajapati Ramchandra Deva had to undergo untold miseries for protecting Lord Jagannath from the evil eyes of Naib Nazim.

On the second day “Chitra-Vitānam” by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra and disciples, Adi Badya “Swarara Murchhna”, folk instruments & glorious tribal dance, TIKITA KITA (Folk treasure of Odisha) by celebrity dancer Shri Saswat Joshi & troupe and “Atulya Parampara” a musical presentation by Mantu Churia and Group will be performed.

On day three “Chira Namasya Parambrahma” Odissi dance will be presented by Saswat Joshi and group. Mahanadi “Odisha N Culture” by Rabiratan Sahu and group, Swarjya Gatha “Ananya Odisha”, a fusion of Chhau & Paika dance by Guru Aniruddha & team, “Swara O Spandana”, enthralling musical show by young sensation Ananya Sritam Nanda and “Tala Badya” by Sandeep Mohanty will be performed.

Apart from this, outdoor activities Sankha Dhwani & Ranapa, Bonda primitive Tribal dance, Oram Tribal dance, animal mask dance, Sahijat & Ghoda Nacha, Western Odisha folk dance, Martial art &Paika Nacha and Danda Nrutya will be performed by Odisha’s eminent and renowned artists. Additionally, this event will feature authentic tangy-spicy flavored Odia cuisine and street foods in order to bring out an even more authentic Odia feel.

Odisha Parba 2023 promises to be a celebration of the rich heritage and culture of Odisha and is an event that should not be missed. So, mark your calendars for March 24th to March 26th, and join us at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for an unforgettable experience.