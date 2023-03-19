IndiGo strengthens international connectivity from Mumbai

IndiGo, India’s most preferred carrier has announced new direct flight between Mumbai-Dhaka from March 26, 2023. This new route has been introduced to cater to the rising demand for travel from Mumbai. The airline has also announced resumption of operations between Mumbai and Singapore effective March 26, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to connect the commercial centre of India to the commercial centre of Bangladesh, to serve business as well as leisure customers. As Maharashtra government is planning to invest more in the tourism sector and generate more jobs in the sector, Mumbai has a great potential to be a tourist hub. Introducing more flights on this route will not only enhance connectivity but also improve accessibility. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our unparalleled network.”

The beautiful city of Dhaka is home to many outstanding individuals who succeed in the fields of art, development, and culture. The city has evolved immensely over the years, becoming one of Bangladesh’s most extensively developed areas. The city also has a plethora of Mughal-style architectural structures that are worth exploring. Mumbai is not only known for its food, culture, and glamour but also for its iconic architecture and art and history.

The resumption of flights between Mumbai and Singapore will help promote tourism as both cities have many tourist attractions. According to Singapore Tourism Board, India accounted for over 686,000 of the overall 6.3 million global visitor arrivals in 2022, emerging as Singapore’s second largest source market after Indonesia (1.1 million visitors). Singapore has famous attractions such as Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Flyer, Gardens by The Bay, S.E.A. Aquarium, Sentosa Island, Sentosa Merlion Tower, Trick Eye Museum. These flights will not only promote tourism but also make travel hassle-free to these destinations through direct connections and additional capacity.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.