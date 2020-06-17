Odia Samaj, New Delhi holds Virtual Get-together to celebrate Raja festival; Dharmendra Pradhan along with his family graced the evening and celebrated Raja 

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Raja, Odia Samaj, New Delhi organised a virtual get-together on the evening of 16th June 2020, the last day of this three day long festival. The event was organised to celebrate the festival across Odia Diaspora living in various parts of the globe. Hundreds of Odia brothers and sisters living in Delhi and NCR, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, UP, Dehradun, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Rajkot, Vizag, Surat, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack along with Odias from Moscow, Singapore, Dubai, Canada etc attended this virtual programme. Union Cabinet Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with his wife Smt. Mridula Pradhan graced the evening and celebrated Raja through this virtual get-together.

Shri Sidhartha Pradhan, President, Odia Samaj in his welcome speech congratulated and wished everyone for Raja festival. He said, “This year for the first time we are celebrating Raja in a unique way following the rules of social distancing. Though we are socially distanced, but we are culturally connected and it gives us immense pleasure to have you all today”.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan extended his warm greetings on Raja and wished for good health and safety of the entire fraternity. He also wished everyone for Rathyatra 2020 and expressed happiness seeing a large number of people joining the programme to celebrate our very own Raja festival in a unique way.

As part of the celebration, Odia playback singers Krishna Beura and Sohini Mishra mesmerised everyone with popular Odia bhajans and songs including Nijhum Ratira Sahara Re and Rangabati by Krishna Beura & famous Raja song Banaste Dakila Gaja by Sohini Mishra. Krishna Beura also dedicated a song to corona warriors.

Smt Mridula Pradhan also extended her warm greetings on the occasion of Raja and applauded the efforts taken by Odia Samaj to congregate everyone under one platform to celebrate the popular festival. She further added that “though we are staying in various locations of the globe but inspite of the current pandemic situation, today we all are together to celebrate our culture”. She also extended her warm greetings for Rath Yatra and prayed for everyone’s good health and happiness.

Shri Sandeep Mahapatra, Trustee Odia Samaj ended the programme with a vote of thanks.

