OAV Foundation Day; CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation of teachers’ training centre

Bhubaneswar : Attending the foundation day celebrations of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, CM Naveen Patnaik launched a welfare scheme for teachers – ‘#VAJRA’. Under the scheme, a welfare fund will be formed which teachers can utilise in case of financial emergencies.

CM laid foundation stone of the Teachers Training Centre to be set up at a cost of ₹25 Cr. It will have auditorium for training of 300 teachers, 10 workshop centres & lodging facilities for 100 teachers. CM awarded 5 best OAVs & 5 students for their outstanding performance.