NTPC Talcher Kaniha kickstarts National Energy Conservation Week

Talcher: NTPC Talcher Kaniha commenced the ‘National Energy Conservation Week’ on December 8.

Shri K Srinivasa Rao, Executive Director, Talcher Kaniha kickstarted the week by administering the energy conservation pledge. While emphasizing the importance of conservation of energy, he stressed on the need for judicious use of energy and spoke of NTPC Kaniha’s exemplary initiatives to save energy.

Shri Vijay Goel, GM O&M, Shri H.N. Chakraborty, GM Maintenance, and otherGMs and HoDs were present at the event.

Various events like painting competitions, slogan, collage and quiz competitions have been planned for students, employees, their family members and at nearby schools, during the week long event.

Energy Conservation Week is celebrated annually under the Union Ministry of Power, to showcase India’s contribution to energy conservation and steps taken towards becoming an energy efficient nation.

Related