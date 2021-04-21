NTPC Talcher Kaniha initiative towards providing piped drinking water

Talcher: NTPC Kaniha is committed to providing piped drinking water to its peripheral villages through a piped drinking water system and in this regard the inauguration of the laying of pipeline for Sarathipal village under CSR initiative was done this month in April.

Shri Sudip Nag Chief General Manager NTPC Talcher Kaniha, Shri Shivam Shivastava GM (O&M), Shri P.S.Ramakrishna GM (Operation), Shri S.S.Pradhan AGM (DM Plant), Shri. Rafiqul Islam AGM (CSR) and President (NTPC Employees Union) Shri Jagabandhu Pradhan among others were present during the inaugration of the pipeline.

A pipeline already existed for Tolakabeda village and now an extension for Sarathipal village was created. The water is sourced from the Plant and shall provide safe drinking water to Sarathipal village having a population of around 200. The station at present plans to provide piped drinking water to additional villages in future and every year provides water through tankers to nearby villages during summer to mitigate the shortage of water.