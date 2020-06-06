NTPC Talcher Kaniha celebrates World Environment Day

Talcher: In a bid to promote awareness and environmental protection, World Environment Day was celebrated at NTPC Talcher Kaniha on June 5, 2020. Speaking on the occasion, Chief General Manager, Shri Sudip Nag highlighted the importance of this Day and its inception since 1972 to enhance awareness about protecting our environment. “We are witnessing unprecedented calamities which are sending a message to the mankind that we urgently need to step up for protection of the environment,” Shri Nag said. He further elucidated the need for sustainability as a part of our lives at the individual level.

Highlighting various initiatives by NTPC Limited such as the push towards renewable sources of energy, he spoke about the usage of advanced technology at Plants to minimise Carbon footprint, paperless initiatives which have resulted in saving of 3 crores of paper equivalent to 4000 full grown trees.

NTPC has planted more than 34 million trees in and around its projects to maintain ecological balance. In this endeavour, NTPC Talcher Kaniha has over the years planted more than 14.6 lakh trees for restoring ecological balance and biodiversity. NTPC Kaniha Township has been declared as a single-use Plastic free zone.

Participants on the occasion planted fruit saplings at its Stage II Township to commemorate the special day.In his concluding remarks, Shri Nag focused on the sustainability initiatives of the Station such as ash utilisation, R&M of ESP, the inclusion of new systems such as FGD, dry ash extraction system etc.

This year’s Environment Day is themed on ‘Celebrating Biodiversity’, which calls for rethinking our relationship with the natural ecosystems. The ceremony ended with a pledge administered in Hindi by Shri Sudip Nag, followed by English and Odia by Shri N.S Rao, GM (O&M) and Shri K.K. Das, GM (FM). . Head of the departments, senior officials, representatives of unions and associations and senior executive members of Tanvi Sangam were present.

