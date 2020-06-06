Keeping the prevailing #COVID19 situation in mind, administrative reshuffle needs to be done: #Odisha Govt’s Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi

Bhubaneswar: Keeping the prevailing COVID19 situation in mind, administrative reshuffle needs to be done. Don’t believe in rumours relating to this says Odisha Govt’s Spokesperson on COVID19 Subroto Bagchi. As the CM has said, the month of June is crucial for Odisha. Over 5 lakh migrants have returned to the state so far. In next 15 days, we will get to know about the migrants being infected with the virus informed Bagchi.

Return of foreign returnees was a challenge in first phase, Nizamuddin returnees in 2nd phase and migrant returnees in 3rd phase. The 4th phase is a fight between life and livelihood informed Bagchi.

Sri Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Govt. of Odisha on COVID-19 and Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department briefed the Press about steps taken by Government of Odisha for prevention of COVID-19.

 Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik extended heartfelt thanks to all the servitors, associates and District Administration for smooth conduct of auspicious Snana Yatra of Lord Sri Jagannath, even in extraordinary situation of COVID-19.

 Chief Minister appreciated the role of Mission Shakti. After transforming the lives of millions of women, now Mission Shakti has taken another pioneering step to empower women by taking over operation and maintenance of 4 Septage Treatment Plants through SHGs run by women and transgender.

 In Odisha, COVID-19 infection may reach its 4th stage in the month of June. Maximum infection is apprehended in this month. Adherence to quarantine guideline, COVID-19 protocol and self restraint are the only means to fight this infection. State Government has appealed the people to take maximum precaution during this period.

 Chief Secretary appreciated the contribution and sincerity of all the officers assigned with critical responsibilities like creation of Covid Care facilities, procurement of essential medical supplies, training of medical personnel, handling of returnees by rail and road and enforcement of quarantine etc.

 Odisha has shown a tremendous growth in the registration of farmers for paddy procurement (Rabi season) over the years and features among the largest procuring states in the country.

 Creativity is the ability to generate and communicate original ideas that fosters imagination and a sense of aesthetics. ‘Ghare Ghare Arunima’, an initiative by WCD & Mission Shakti Department unveils the entertaining way of learning for pre-school children at home with the help of parents/guardians during closure of Anganwadi Centres.

 Elaborate arrangements have been made by OMFED for home delivery of milk and milk products through retailers during the weekend shut down in Bhubaneswar and other towns of the State namely Cuttack, Puri, Jatni, Khurdha, Balasore, Bhadrak, Balangir, Jajpur Town, Jajpur Road and Berhmapur.

 16,799 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps have been readied in 6798 Gram Panchayats of the State. In all these Centres, total no. of 7,58,920 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas.

 From 5th June morning to 6th June morning, 12 no of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 of which 10 no. of cases for violation of lock down, 1 case for violation of Home Quarantine and 1 case related to other issues. 21 persons have been arrested by police for different violations.

