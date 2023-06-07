NTPC School of Business holds Indo – Scandinavian Leadership Conference and Workshop

An Indo – Scandinavian Leadership Conference and Workshop was held by NTPC School of Business at its Noida campus on 6th June, 2023. Thought leaders belonging to several geographies deliberated on the dynamics of cultures, perceptions and the preparedness of the mind to enable adaptation under the changing economic and environmental milieu. The conference has been organized, recognizing that this is essential for coherence and purpose orientation in a world that calls for increasingly high levels of inclusiveness. About 150 leading professionals from domains such as disaster mitigation, community empowerment, energy efficiency and emission reduction, higher management education; bilateral and multilateral forums and research participated in the event.







Founder of Directive Communication Methodology, Dr. Arthur Carmazzi highlighted the facets and analysis of coloured brain contours.



Director, IIM Ahmedabad, Dr Bharat Bhaskar emphasised credibility and integrity as the main traits of leadership.



Partner, Deloitte India, S. V. Nathan spoke of what he referred to as six signature leadership traits, namely Curiosity, Collaboration, Commitment, Courage, Cultural intelligence and Preparedness to unlearn, relearn and expand the mind’s horizons.



Dr. Hakan Svennerstal spoke about inner leadership and psychology-safety.



D K Patel, Director (HR), NTPC highlighted the contours of industry leadership.



The CMD of NTPC Gurdeep Singh delivered the Presidential address, focusing on NTPC’s stewardship vision to assist India meet her developmental aspirations through a portfolio of climate-efficient measures. These will ensure economic and environmental gains relevant at the national, regional and global levels; in line with India’s strategic role at the G-20.