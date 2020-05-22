NTPC Kaniha extends support to Kaniha Press Club

Talcher: NTPC Talcher Kaniha held an interaction with local media representatives at Kaniha Press Club on May 21, 2020. While interacting, Shri K.S Sarma inquired about the well-being of all reporters and inquired regarding the awareness level in local areas about the use of masks, social distancing, and hand-washing. He focused on the fact that maintaining hygiene is integral to our health in the present situation. As the need of the hour and goodwill gesture he handed over masks and sanitisers to the local journalists who have been frontline warriors for combating Covid-19.

On the occasion officials of NTPC Talcher Kaniha provided grocery items,masks & soaps to the media fraternity of Kaniha for distribution among 100 local needy people identified by journalists. As a symbolic gesture, Shri Sarma distributed the essential items to the local villagers in the presence of media representatives in presence of Shri Jakir Khan, DGM (HR), Shri Rajendra Behera, Sr. Manager (HR) and Station Corporate Communication representatives.

India’s largest power generator, NTPC Limited is taking every measure to provide round the clock power supply to its stakeholders. NTPC has contributed Rs 250 Crore to PM CARES fund, showing its sincere commitment towards relief fund. Employees have also made a salary contribution of Rs. 7.50 Crore to PM CARES Fund. In addition, approximately Rs. 20.07 crore has been directly spent by various units of the company.

The second-largest station of NTPC Limited, NTPC Talcher Kaniha is consistently trying to achieve operational efficiency, to provide reliable and efficient power to its stakeholders.Complying with guidelines and health advisories of Odisha Government, which has made it mandatory to wear masks in public, NTPC Talcher Kaniha has steadfastly distributed over 20,000 reusable masks to all its employees, contract workers, stakeholders, and nearby villages. Employees in NTPC Talcher Kaniha have extended support and stepped forward to provide assistance with voluntary contribution in distributing grocery and sanitary items to various villages, especially residents of Labour colony around the Plant. The Station is regularly disinfecting its Plant, Township and adjoining areas with various disinfectants to maintain hygiene.

