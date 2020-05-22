#Odisha offers all support to #WestBengal in view of the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha offers all support to West Bengal in view of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee & offers all support to West Bengal in view of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

