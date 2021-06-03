NTPC contributes in providing Covid 19 relief measures in Jharsugura and Angul districts

Jharsugura: A 500 bedded hospital at a cost of Rs 400 Crores, with state of the art facility constructed by NTPC in Sundragarh, Odisha in a record time has been converted into a COVID hospital during the pandemic which is catering to lakhs of people of that area. Apart from providing various medical equipment, NTPC has augmented the facility by providing 20 ventilators which helped in treating numerous critical patients. Further, considering the demand of critical care, NTPC is also providing additional 40 ventilators and 150 Oxygen cylinders and installing medical oxygen generation plant (PSA Type) for Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital. NTPC Darlipali is also assisting in setting up 30 ICU beds in Jharsuguda. Ten thousand doses of vaccine to villagers who are more than 45 years and youths age group of 18 to 45 Years have also been provided in Darlipali, Raidihi and Raiboga in Jharsuguda district.

In Angul district’s Kaniha Block , NTPC has provided one Ambulance along with driver to augment the medical facilities. Twenty thousand Rapid Antigen Test Kits for testing in nearby villages is being provided to the Distt. Admin. by NTPC. Sanitization in nearby villages is also being undertaken by NTPC Kaniha in a big way and also in areas such as Bantol , Santapada , Jaganathpur , Gurujanguli . Installation of Auto Sanitizers for nearby Schools in Ekdal village in Kaniha Block and provision of Dry Food items for COVID-19 affected families is also being undertaken with help of District administration by NTPC. Telemedicine facility has been extended to the people after having tie-up with Apollo hospitals.