GO FIRST transports 63 oxygen concentrators to Delhi

Delhi : GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) ferried a shipment of 63 oxygen concentrators to Delhi from Mumbai to be distributed across the state. Delhi is in dire need of O2 concentrators. The concentrators have been provided by the franchise cricket team Punjab Kings, which has tied up with Round Table India for distributing oxygen concentrators to patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

These concentrators are given free of charge to the patients and after use, they are properly sterilised/sanitised and given to other patients. By using the concentrators, patients do not have to depend on oxygen cylinders or go to hospitals for oxygen beds. This means that cylinders and hospital beds can be used for patients with severe Covid symptoms.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Kaushik Khona, CEO, GO FIRST, said: “We at GO FIRST have always been at the forefront of providing support to the community to fight this unprecedented crisis. We will continue to support the nation in overcoming this pandemic.”

GO FIRST has been committed in its effort to support the nation’s fight against the unprecedented Covid crisis. Last month, the airline ferried oxygen concentrators to Patna, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ahmedabad.

Recently, the company also announced its drive to vaccinate all its employees and bear the cost of the same.