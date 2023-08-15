NTPC Coal Mining HQ, Ranchi celebrates 77th Independence Day

NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters, Ranchi, today celebrated the 77th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

Chief Guest for the occasion, Shri MVR Reddy, Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining), hoisted the tri-color flag and paid homage to the freedom fighters who contributed to India’s independence. He also mentioned that the Hon’ble Prime Minister spearheaded the “Har Ghar Tiranga initiative under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 76 years of Indian Independence this year.

Stressing the increase in power demand across the country, he asked the Coal Mining Team to share the responsibility for partly meeting the coal demand of NTPC thermal stations.

Shri Reddy shared that the installed capacity of NTPC Group has risen to 73024 MW comprising 50 NTPC Stations out of which 26 are Coal based stations.He added, “To support our core business of power generation with quality fuel at a competitive price, it’s our prime responsibility to maintain sustainable coal production from our captive mines. NTPC currently has seven coal blocks with an estimated peak-rated mine capacity of 71 MMTPA.

NTPC is already producing coal from four mines i.e. Pakri-Barwadih, Dulanga, Talaipalli & Chatti-Bariatu. NTPC has achieved total coal production of 23.20 MMT from its mines during FY 2022-23, which is 65% higher production than FY 2021-22.Coal production in Q1 of FY 23-24 stands at 8.59 MMT, which is the highest-ever production in a quarter by NTPC and 101% higher than Q1 of FY 2022-23. To date, NTPC Coal Mining has dispatched nearly 81 million tonnes of coal to our power plants, he said.

Shri Reddy sharing the future plans of NTPC Mining business said “NTPC has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Ltd. (NML) and the Ministry of Coal, Government of India has given the permission for the transfer of NTPC’s coal mines to NML. Now the asset transfer processes shall be carried out.

On the occasion, he expressed his sincere thanks to CMHQ & project teams, seniors and peers in NTPC, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, & other Government of India Ministries, State Government of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and all the stakeholders & associates.

In the felicitation ceremony, meritorious awards were given to ten employees of CMHQ for their outstanding contributions.