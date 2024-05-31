NTPC Bongaigaon Observes World No Tobacco Day with Enthusiastic Participation

NTPC Bongaigaon commemorated World No Tobacco Day with a series of impactful events aimed at promoting a tobacco-free workplace and lifestyle. The program, hosted by the Medical Cell under the leadership of Dr. D Paul,CMO,NTPC Bongaigaon commenced with a pledge ceremony where Shri Akhilesh Singh, Business Unit Head of NTPC Bongaigaon, administered a pledge to all employees, committing to abstaining from tobacco in both their professional and personal lives.

The pledge ceremony was followed by a signature campaign, spearheaded by Shri Akhilesh Singh, which garnered significant participation from employees and associates, highlighting the collective commitment to a tobacco-free environment. This initiative was not only limited to the main office but extended to various departments within the organization.

At the new service building, Shri Induri S Reddy, General Manager (O&M), and Shri Asutosh Biswas, General Manager (Operations), administered the no-tobacco pledge to the Operations & Maintenance employees and associates. Their leadership and participation further motivated the workforce to embrace the no-tobacco ethos.

The hospital within the NTPC Bongaigaon premises also actively participated in the campaign. Medical and nursing staff joined in the signature campaign, demonstrating widespread support for the cause.

World No Tobacco Day is observed globally to highlight the health risks associated with tobacco use and to advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. NTPC Bongaigaon’s initiatives align with this year’s theme, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to fostering a healthier, tobacco-free workplace and community.

The enthusiasm and participation in the activities reflect NTPC Bongaigaon’s dedication to promoting health and well-being among its employees and associates. The successful observance of World No Tobacco Day marks another milestone in NTPC Bongaigaon’s ongoing efforts to create a safer and healthier environment for all.