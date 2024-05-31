Namrata Behera Tops University in Computer Science with JSP Foundation’s ‘Yashasvi Scholarship’

Joda: With the generous support of JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, Ms. Namrata Behera, a meritorious student of Vishwa Vinayak Degree College, has become the topper at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in BSc. Computer Science. This outstanding accomplishment has brought immense pride and recognition to the region.

Ms. Behera, daughter of Sri Bijayananda Behera and Smt. Geetanjali Behera from the village of Dalanga in the Khireitangiri Gram Panchayat of Keonjhar District, has been pursuing her studies with the invaluable support of JSP Foundation through its scholarship program ‘Yashasvi’. She scored 87% in the exam by achieving 1,219 marks out of the total 1,400 marks.

The ‘Yashasvi’ scholarship program is designed to support and empower meritorious girl children, enabling them to continue their higher education after matriculation. Ms. Behera expressed her heartfelt gratitude to JSP Foundation and Jindal Steel & Power, acknowledging that her success would not have been possible without the foundation’s support, her own hard work, and the encouragement from her teachers.

The principal of Vishwa Vinayak Degree College, Shri Rabinarayan Mahanta, along with other distinguished personalities from the district, commended Ms. Behera’s outstanding achievement. They also praised JSP Foundation for its significant efforts in empowering girl children across the country through various programs aimed at higher education, vocational training, medical aid, and more.