NTPC Bongaigaon joins hands with District Administration, Kokrajhar towards eradicating Tuberculosis

NTPC Bongaigaon has joined hands with the District Administration, Kokrajhar, Assam to join hands towards eradicating tuberculosis (TB), in hopes of a TB-free India.

This partnership is a significant step towards achieving the national goals of TB Mukt Bharat by 2025. The MoA emphasizes providing nutritional support to 100 TB patients in Kokrajhar district for 12 months. This aligns with the “TB Mukt Bharat” initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which aims to eradicate TB from India by 2025.The identified TB patients will receive food baskets through the District TB officer, with funding provided by NTPC Bongaigaon to the District Administration.

The MoA signing ceremony took place on 19th December, 2023, with Smt. Kabita Deka, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar who signed on behalf of the district administration and Dr. Ela Chakraborty, CMO who signed on behalf of NTPC Bongaigaon in the gracious presence of Shri Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar and Shri Karunakar Das, CGM,NTPC Bongaigaon. The programme was also attended by Shri Shashi Shekhar, AGM(HR), NTPC Bongaigaon, Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR),NTPC Bongaigaon and Shri Kaushik Das, District TB Officer.

This partnership between NTPC Bongaigaon and the Kokrajhar district administration exemplifies how corporate social responsibility can contribute significantly to social welfare and development. By addressing healthcare concerns like TB , the initiative paves the way for a healthier future for the communities in Kokrajhar district.