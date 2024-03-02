NTPC Bongaigaon funds for Dormitory Project at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

In a momentous ceremony held today at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Basugaon, Kokrajhar under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of NTPC Bongaigaon, the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new dormitory was done on 29th March,2024, marking a significant step towards empowering girl students of the area.This joint initiative by the NTPC, the District Administration of Kokrajhar, and the Public Works Department (PWD) Building Division aims to provide on-campus accommodation for 80 students enrolled at the Centres of Excellence (CoE) .

The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Pramod Boro, Hon’ble Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), along with Shri Joyanta Basumatary, MLA, Sidli and Shri Lawrence Islary, MLA, Kokrajhar East. Shri Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Shri K C Muraleedharan, CGM(O&M), representatives from NTPC Bongaigaon, and officials from the PWD were also present. The programme was also attended by Khanin Chandra Boro, Superintendent, PWD; Shri Rabin Chandra Brahma, Executive Engineer, PWD; Nurul Alam Barbhuiya, Principal, JNV, Kokrajhar.

Shri Pramod Boro, in his address, stressed the importance of holistic education in shaping future leaders. He encouraged students to develop diverse skills and talents, emphasizing the need for a well-rounded educational system and acknowledged NTPC Bongaigaon’s efforts towards community services.

Shri K.C. Muraleedharan, CGM (O&M), NTPC Bongaigaon, commended the unwavering support from the BTR government and District Administration towards the project and highlighted how this construction aligns with the Government of India’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan, a national initiative promoting girls’ education and empowerment.

The new dormitory, with a projected cost of 35 lakhs, will address the urgent need for on-campus accommodation for female girl students enrolled at the CoE. This initiative not only tackles the accommodation issue but also contributes to the broader goals of youth development and empowering young women in the North-East. The foundation stone laying ceremony marks a collective commitment towards enhancing educational access and opportunities for girls in the state and the region. It paves the way for their growth, empowerment, and future leadership in various fields.