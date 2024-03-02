PM Modi Unveils and Lays Foundation for Rs 15,000 Crore Development Projects in Krishnanagar, Nadia District, West Bengal

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar, Nadia district, West Bengal today. The developmental projects of today are associated with sectors like power, rail and road.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today marks another step towards making West Bengal a Viksit state. He recalled yesterday’s event in Arambagh where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crores in the sectors of railway, port and petroleum. Even today, the Prime Minister said, “I am fortunate as development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crores are being inaugurated and foundation stones are laid encompassing electricity, road, and railway sectors to make the lives of West Bengal’s citizens easier.” He said that these projects would give momentum to the development of West Bengal and also provide better employment opportunities for the youth. The Prime Minister congratulated the citizens for today’s development projects.

Stressing the importance of electricity in the process of development, the Prime Minister said that the government is working to make West Bengal self-reliant for its electricity needs. He said Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2×660 MW), located at Raghunathpur in Purulia district, a coal-based thermal power project of the Damodar Valley Corporation will bring more than Rs 11,000 crore worth of investment in the state. This will address the energy needs of the state and will push the economic development of the area too, he added. Furthermore, he said that the Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system of Unit 7 & 8 of Mejia Thermal Power Station, developed at a cost of about Rs 650 crore is an example of India’s seriousness towards environmental issues.

The Prime Minister said that West Bengal acts as an ‘eastern gate’ for the country and there is immense potential for opportunities for the east from here. Therefore, the government is working for modern connectivity of roadways, railways, airways and waterways. He said that the road project for four laning of Farakka-Raiganj Section of NH-12 (100 Km) that was inaugurated today had a budget of about Rs 2000 crore and will reduce the travel time to half. This will ease traffic in nearby towns and will help farmers along with increasing economic activities in the area.

From an infrastructural point of view, the Prime Minister emphasized that the railway has been part of West Bengal’s glorious history and expressed regret that the state’s heritage and advantage were not carried forward in the right way by the previous governments creating a gulf of development. The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s efforts to reinforce the railway infrastructure of West Bengal in the last 10 years and mentioned spending twice the money as compared to earlier. He underlined today’s occasion when four railway projects are being dedicated to the modernization and development of the state and help in accomplishing the resolutions of Viksit Bengal. He concluded by conveying his best wishes to the citizens.

Governor of West Bengal, Dr C V Ananda Bose and Union Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Shantanu Thakur were present on the occasion among others

Background

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2×660 MW) located at Raghunathpur in Purulia district. This coal-based thermal power project of the Damodar Valley Corporation employs highly efficient supercritical technology. The new plant will be a step towards strengthening the country’s energy security.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system of Unit 7 & 8 of Mejia Thermal Power Station. Developed at a cost of about Rs 650 crore, the FGD system will remove sulphur dioxide from flue gases and produce clean flue gas and forming gypsum, which can be used in the cement industry.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the road project for four laning of Farakka-Raiganj Section of NH-12 (100 Km). Developed at a cost of about Rs 1986 crore, the project will reduce traffic congestion, improve connectivity and contribute to the socio-economic development of North Bengal and the Northeast region.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs 940 crore in West Bengal including project for doubling of Damodar – Mohishila rail line; third line between Rampurhat and Murarai; doubling of Bazarsau – Azimganj rail line; and New line connecting Azimganj – Murshidabad. These projects will improve rail connectivity, facilitate freight movement and contribute to economic and industrial growth in the region.