NTPC achieves over 21.7 % growth in power generation in Q1 FY 23

New Delhi : NTPC group companies recorded a generation of 104.4 BU in the first quarter from April to June 2022, registering an increase of 21.7% from 85.8 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year. In the month of June’22, generation was 34.8 BU, higher by 29.3% compared to 26.9 BU in June’21 indicating improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year.

NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3000 MW) in Orissa is the top performing thermal power plant with 94.2% Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to June 2022. Overall Plant Load Factor of NTPC Coal stations was 80% from April to June 2022 vis-a-vis 69% in the same period last year, a testimony to the high levels of operational excellence and the expertise of NTPC in Operation and Maintenance of the power plants.

NTPC expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. India’s largest power producer is also aiming 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC has become India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy.

The total installed capacity of the company is 69,134.20 MW having 23 coal-based, 7 gas based, 1 Hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal-based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.