Gifting of 75 Ambulances and 17 School Buses to various beneficiary organizations in Nepal under Government of India grant assistance

Kathmandu: Embassy of India, Kathmandu today gifted 75 ambulances and 17 school buses to various governmental and non-governmental, not-for-profit organizations working in the fields of health and education respectively, spread across various districts of Nepal. The keys were handed over by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava in the presence of Mr. Devendra Paudel, Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, who also graced the event.

Gifting of 75 ambulances also coincides with the [email protected] celebrations being marked this year to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

In his remarks during the event, Ambassador Srivastava stated that this has been one of the long-standing traditions of Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster the efforts of Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in health and education sectors. He also highlighted that this is part of the very robust and strong development partnership between India and Nepal, which has a long history and legacy, and has geographical spread throughout Nepal, touching people’s lives and bringing out a tangible progress in the development journey of Nepal.

Minister Poudel, in his remarks, appreciated Government of India’s various ongoing developmental projects in Nepal and expressed that these will continue to strengthen people-to-people connectivity and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Since 1994, 940 Ambulances and 184 school Buses have been gifted to various beneficiary organizations spread across various districts Nepal, till date. It is part of Government of India’s continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen health and education facilities and also facilitating in easy physical access to these services.