Notification issued for providing 58 citizen-centric services completely online, eliminating the need to visit the RTO, services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis

New Delhi : The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has been undertaking several citizen-centric reforms to provide greater facilitation in availing transport related services.

MoRTH has issued S.O. 4353(E) on 16 September 2022, through which a total of 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit, transfer of ownership etc. can be now availed completely online, eliminating the need to visit the RTO. These services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis.

Providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden. Consequently, the footfall at the RTOs is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning.