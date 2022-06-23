NOTIFICATION FOR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION-2022 ISSUED

New Delhi :The Election Commission of India has issued notification under sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, for holding election to fill the office of President of India.

The Returning Officer for the Presidential Election-2022 and Secretary General Rajya Sabha Mr. P.C. Mody informed that nomination papers may be delivered by the candidate or any one of his proposers or seconders at his office in Room No.29, Ground Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi, or if he is unavoidably absent, then to the Assistant Returning Officers, Mr. Mukul Pande, Officer on Special Duty (OSD)/Mr. Surendra Kumar Tripathi, Joint Secretary and Chief Vigilance Officer Rajya Sabha Secretariat at the same office between 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on any day (other than a public holiday) not later than June 29, 2022.

Each nomination paper shall be accompanied by a certified copy of the entry relating to the candidate in the electoral roll for the Parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector, reads the notification. Every candidate shall deposit or cause to be deposited a sum of Rupees Fifteen Thousand only. This amount may be deposited in cash with the Returning Officer at the time of presentation of the nomination paper or deposited earlier in the Reserve Bank of India or in a Government Treasury and in the latter case a receipt showing that the said deposit of the sum has been so made is required to be enclosed with the nomination paper. Forms of nomination papers may be obtained from the above said office at the time aforesaid. The nomination papers, other than those rejected under sub-section (4) of section 5B of the Act, will be taken up for scrutiny at Committee Room No.62, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi on June 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

The notice of withdrawal of candidatures may be delivered by a candidate, or any one of his proposers or seconders who has been authorised in this behalf in writing by the candidate, to the Returning Officer at Room No.29, Ground Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi before 3:00 PM on July 2, 2022. As per the notification, in the event of the election being contested, the poll will be taken on July 18, 2022 between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the places of polling fixed under the rules.