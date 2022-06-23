PUNJAB: JOB LETTERS HANDED OVER ON COMPASSIONATE GROUND IN SOCIAL SECURITY, WOMEN & CHILD DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

New Delhi :Following the directions of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for resolving all employment cases of compassionate grounds at the earliest, appointment letters have been handed over to two candidates on compassionate ground in Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development today.

Mandeep Virdi has been appointed as a peon in the office of Child Development Project Officer, Phillaur and Narinder Kumar has been appointed as a peon in the office of District Program Officer, SBS Nagar.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur handed over the appointment letters to both the employees.

Congratulating the newly appointed employees, the Cabinet Minister implored them to serve the people with dedication and honesty. Meanwhile, she also directed the authorities to expedite the disposal of pending cases on compassionate ground in the department.