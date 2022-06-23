CM BHAGWANT MANN DIRECTS AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT TO TAKE PREVENTIVE STEPS FOR CHECKING DAMAGE DUE TO PINK WORM ATTACK IN COTTON BELT

New Delhi :Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today directed the Agriculture department to take necessary preventive measures for checking the spread of pink worm in the cotton belt of the state.

The Chief Minister, while taking cognizance of reports pertaining to attack of pink worm in certain areas, asked the agriculture department to permanently station its teams in the cotton belt to ensure that the attack was checked at the initial stage. He said that the need of hour is to ensure that pink worm attack doesn’t spread in the areas of cotton cultivation for which no stone would be left unturned. Bhagwant Mann said that the agriculture department was duty bound to ensure that no loss is incurred to the farmers for which the attack needs to be averted by all means.

The Chief Minister said that the teams of agriculture department must undertake extensive visit in the Malwa region and assess the magnanimity of attack and subsequently take the necessary course of action. He said that the teams must consult the farmers and take necessary action. Bhagwant Mann said that any sort of laxity will not be tolerated at any cost.

The Chief Minister reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensure well being of the farmers. He said that the Punjab government is committed to bail out the farmers out of any crisis. Bhagwant Mann assured the farmers that every necessary step will be taken to safeguard their interests.